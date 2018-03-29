ARTbeat 11 set for April 21

Yuma, Arizona – The Yuma Art Center invites all residents and visitors to the eleventh installment of the award-winning ARTbeat, a fine art exhibit and sale, from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 16, on Main Street in Historic Downtown Yuma.

ARTbeat is a free outdoor juried art exhibit and sale with an eclectic mixture of recognized and emerging local, regional, and international artists in a variety of artistic mediums and styles.

Works of locals artists will line Main Street, including artwork like sculpture, paintings, jewelry, prints, glass, ceramics, photography, mixed media and more. Approximately 39 artists will all vie for attention and prizes.

Wine, beer and cocktails will be for sale in front of the Yuma Art Center, in addition to several food vendors who will be on Main Street selling food and snacks.

Awards will be presented in four categories: Best in Show, Best Booth Presentation, Rising Star, and People's Choice. Artists from the western region including California, Arizona, and Mexico will be represented.

Jurors include: City of Yuma Councilmember Mike Shelton, Cocopah Tribal Councilmember Rosa Long, Martha Palomino of Palomino Arts, KYMA News 11's Madison Kimbro, Arizona Western College's Dean of Fine Arts Brad Pease, and Littlewood Community and Fine Art Co-Op's Lia Littlewood.

Participating artists include: David Ager, Angelina Aispuro, Francisco Barajas, Tania Bolin, Bill Butler, Amanda Carbajal, Ty Cook, Thomas Corpuz, Nathan Downing, Albert Escalante, Miriam Estrada, Lydia Flores, Steven Fritz, Michelle Greco, Maria Jimenez, Morgan Laguna, Andrew Layne, Hector Llamas, Karen Lohman, Lizette Lopez, Nubis Maiz, Dulce Martinez, Mauriel Morejon, Cari Jean Nelson, Moses Perez, Judy Phillips, Johanna Raupe, Jackie Riesland, Leticia Rodriquez, Alexia Rose, Monica Shurtz-Truer, Juan Sotomayor, Susan Sullivan, Rebecca Taylor, Sandra Thomas, Lauryn Trujillo, Debra Vasquez, and Tere Wade.

The block of Main Street adjacent to the Yuma Art Center will be closed to vehicle traffic.

For more information please call the Yuma Art Center at (928) 373-5202.

The Yuma Art Center and the Historic Yuma Theatre are City of Yuma facilities and operated by the City of Yuma Parks and Recreation Department. Yuma Parks and Recreation is dedicated to creating community through people, parks, and programs.