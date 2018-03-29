Wal-Mart Armed Robbery Update

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, at 8:15pm, the Yuma Police Department responded to a report of Threats with a weapon at the Wal-Mart, 2501 S. Ave B.

The initial investigation revealed a male subject entered the business and approached an associate at the money center desk. The subject indicated he had a weapon and demanded money from the associate.

The suspects fled the store and left the area in an unknown vehicle.

There was no reported injuries reference to this case.

The suspect has been identified as 26 year old Abraham Castillo. At 4:24 a.m. Abraham Castillo located in the 2300 Block of 8th Avenue and arrested in reference to this case. He was later booked into the Yuma County Adult Detention Facility for armed robbery.