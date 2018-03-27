AWC Music Faculty and Community Members Performing April 15

Yuma, Arizona - Music lovers of all ages are invited to an upcoming concert featuring AWC music faculty and community members.

The AWC Music Faculty and Friends: Chamber Music in the Foothills performance will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 15, at Gloria de Cristo Lutheran Church, 11273 E. 40th St.



The concert will include a vocal ensemble, the AWC String Ensemble, the Yuma Brass Quintet, and the Sonoran Chamber Players. Works performed will feature vocal soloists, oboe, horn, cello, piano, and tuba.



For more information, contact Dr. Susan Salminen at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or at (928) 344-7591.