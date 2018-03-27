Colorado River Water Rescue

Yuma, Arizona - Today, just after 2:00 pm a person was reported to be struggling to stay afloat in the Colorado River under the Ocean to Ocean Bridge. Yuma Fire Department personnel arrived to find a 75 year old male holding onto vegetation on the north side of the river trying to stay above water. A YFD Firefighter assigned to the first arriving unit quickly put on water rescue gear, entered the water and was able to bring the person safely to the south shore at Gateway Park within minutes of their arrival.

It was determined that this incident could have easily been much worse. A family had been bicycling on the multi-use path along the river when two boys, age 11 and 8, entered the water to cool off. Both boys waded into a drop-off area and lost their footing. A bystander saw this and went to assist along with the boy’s grandfather. They were able to get the boys back from the drop-off but the grandfather then became caught in the drop-off and the current. He was able to hold on to brush along the river until YFD personnel arrived. All were checked out by YFD medics but did not require further treatment or transport.

Warm weather is coming and this is a reminder that people must be extra cautious around natural waterways. Stay aware of your surroundings, water depths, water clarity, currents and other conditions (and these can change from day to day). Be alert for holes, drop-offs, and channels where water depths can suddenly change. Be sure your swimming abilities are up to the conditions. YFD personnel are thankful this story had a happy ending.