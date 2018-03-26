AWC celebrating Earth Day with annual Sustainability Fair

Yuma, Arizona - The 11th Annual Arizona Western College Sustainability Fair will be held on Thursday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the LR Fountain Area of the Yuma Campus.

The community is invited to stop by and learn various ways to reduce their carbon footprint and promote a sustainable environment for future generations.

The event will feature informative and interactive booths and demonstrations as well as music, food vendors, and a sustainable lunch available for purchase for $8.

There will also be a raffle for a grand prize of an all-expense paid scholarship to take two solar courses: SLR 105 and 110 (Intro to Solar Photovoltaics 1 and 2). The scholarship, sponsored by the AWC Foundation, includes the cost of tuition, fees, and textbooks.

For more information about the Sustainability Fair, contact AWC Professor of Biology Joann Chang at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 344-7665.