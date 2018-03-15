Know the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s disease

Yuma, Arizona - On Thursday, March 29th, the Foothills Library will host “Know the 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters,” at 11:00 a.m. This free educational workshop is presented by the Desert Southwest Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

This interactive workshop helps participants to learn the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s disease and the importance of early detection. We’ll separate myth from reality and address commonly-held fears about Alzheimer’s. Hear from people who have the disease and find out how to recognize the signs in yourself and others and what to do about it.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.