AWC students to be celebrated at University Transfer Signing Day

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College Transfer Services, the AWC Alumni Association, and the AWC KEYS program will be hosting a University Transfer Signing Day to celebrate students who are continuing their education beyond AWC to Arizona state universities.

The event will be held on Thursday, April 26, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the LR Breezeway on the AWC Yuma Campus, 2020 S. Ave. 8E.

AWC students transferring to a university in the fall will be celebrated and recognized by officials from Arizona State University, University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University.

Additionally during the event, there will be drawings for college life necessities and photo opportunities with mascots and university colors. Family and friends are welcome and encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Gladys Anaya at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or at (928) 317-7620.