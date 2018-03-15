Child Fire Play

Yuma, Arizona - Last week in Yuma, a child playing with matches caused a fire in a home’s yard. According to the Nation Fire Protection Association, between 2007 and 2011 an annual average of 49,300 fires involving playing with fire were reported to U.S. fire departments. On average these fires caused an estimated 80 civilian deaths, 860 civilian injuries and $235 million in direct property damage each year.

In the majority of fires, lighters were the source of ignition, but matches also play a big part. Most of the people killed in child-playing fires are under 5, and such fires are the leading cause of fire deaths among preschoolers. In 39% of home fires involving playing with fire, the fires started in a bedroom.

We would like to get the message out that parents need to be aware of the dangers, and talk about fire safety with their children. There is no good reason for children to have matches or lighters in their possession. Curiosity about fire is normal, so it is all that much more important to teach your children fire is a serious thing, and not a toy.

The Yuma Fire Department participates in the Youth Firesetting Prevention program and provides classes that teach both parents and children about the consequences of playing with fire. For more information contact Fire Marshal Kayla Holiman at 373-4850.