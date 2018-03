Introduction to Start-ups and Small Businesses

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, March 27th, the Foothills Library will host “Introduction to Start-ups and Small Businesses” at 5:00 p.m. Learn about common business development practices, methods to research and test business ideas, and how to connect with customers.

There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.