Folk & Fairy Tales from Around the World

Yuma, Arizona - On Thursday, March 27th, storyteller Jere Truer will present “Folk & Fairy Tales from Around the World” at 11:00 a.m. at the Main Library. Listeners of all ages are invited to enjoy a Grimm’s fairytale called “The Nixie,” and an African tale called “The Oxtail Switch.”

There is no charge to attend.



Jere Truer is a storyteller of multi-cultural fairytales and folk tales from around the world. He is also a musician and poet who incorporates drumming and chant into his stories. The use of chanting and drumming creates a very evocative ambiance which draws in his audiences and holds their attention in such a way that they feel part of the story. His repertoire includes Grimm’s fairytales, fairy and folktales from Sweden, Japan, Eastern Europe, Africa, and indigenous North America.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.