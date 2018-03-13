Custodial Interference suspect arrested then released

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at approximately 7:50 a.m., Yuma Police Officers responded to the area of E. 37th Street and Hinckley Drive, in reference to an attempted kidnapping. The suspect vehicle was described as an older red van and the suspect was described as a white male in his 30’s.

An officer located the vehicle in the 3600 block of Avenue 8 ½ E and performed a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, 25 year old Cody Hill, was taken into custody.

The investigation revealed Cody Hill attempted to lure a 12 year old male into his vehicle by offering a cell phone. When the juvenile refused, Cody Hill fled the area.

Cody Hill was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for custodial interference.

There were no reported injuries in reference to this case.

Upon request of the Yuma Police Department, Cody Hill has been released pending further investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.