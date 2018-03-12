Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls to host U.S.-Mexico Economic Development Summit

Yuma, Arizona - City of Yuma Mayor Douglas J. Nicholls will host an Economic Development Regional Summit aimed to strengthen cross-border partnerships and boost communication between leaders in the mega-region. The Summit includes communities from Arizona, Baja California, California and Sonora. Details are included below:

The Summit stems from an original meeting of more than a dozen binational region mayors that took place in Mexicali, Baja California, on September 27, 2017, hosted by Mexicali Mayor Gustavo Sanchez Vasquez. At that Summit, the leaders discussed possible ways to continue collaborative efforts on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border. Mayor Nicholls' Summit on March 15 aims to continue that dialogue and cross-border collaboration with a focus on economic development.