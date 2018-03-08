Tunes and Tacos 2018 is April 13-14 with Color Me Badd

Yuma, Arizona - Once again, tunes will accompany delicious tacos with the return of the award-winning Tunes and Tacos Festival, April 13-14 at Ray Kroc Sports Complex and Desert Sun Stadium. Once again this year, the admission charge is just $1 per person​.

This two-day festival kicks-off on Friday, April 13, 6 to 10 p.m. with the People’s Choice Salsa Queen Competition and Kickoff Party inside the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive. New this year, this event features live music by Paloma. Visitors can meet and greet the Taco King guest judges and watch as they taste the first round of competition. Take part in live salsa dance lessons by Savage Salsa Dance Company. Enjoy complimentary El Jimado tequila tastings by Breakthru Beverage. Admission is $1, which includes unlimited salsa tastings and tortilla chips, which you can use to help determine this year’s Salsa Queen.

On Saturday, April 14, gates to the Tunes & Tacos Festival open at 11 a.m. at Desert Sun Stadium and the Ray Kroc Sports Complex, Avenue A and 36th Street. Admission is just $1 per person and gives you access to all festivities, including all-day live music headlined in the evening by Color Me Badd, plus carnival rides, bounce houses for children, community performances, and contests.

Tacotopia will tantalize taste buds with flavorful and refreshing offerings from local purveyors of food. Carne asada, chicken, pork, and seafood tacos will be available for purchase, along with empanadas, spicy barbecue, fresh roasted corn, and fair food galore. Frosty margaritas, ice cold beer, Jack Daniels Country Cocktails, water and soft drinks will be available for refreshment.

Once you’ve tasted a few tacos you like, vote for the People’s Choice Taco King via Facebook.

“We’re really proud that this has turned into an annual event that people tell us they look forward to,” said Carrie Ring, marketing specialist for the City of Yuma. “We thank our generous sponsors and the community for their support.”

The Tunes and Tacos festival was awarded the 2016 Arizona Parks and Recreation Association Special Event award and has been featured in American Airlines Flight Magazine, Arizona Highways Magazine, and High Roads Magazine.

Vendor space and entries into the Taco King and Salsa Queen contests are currently open. If interested, contact Carrie Ring at 928-373-5020 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Live Music All Day

Enjoy a full-day of live music featuring an eclectic lineup of local and regional artists and headliner Color Me Badd. Bring your chairs and blankets to enjoy the show from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. inside Desert Sun Stadium.

Visit www.TunesandTacos.com to see the official lineup and plan your day.

KidsZones

With the support from local festival partners, patrons can bring their children to the two free KidsZones. Boys and girls of all ages can enjoy unlimited play time and carnival rides during festival hours. They can get their faces painted, burst piñatas filled with candy, enjoy unlimited carnival rides, climb the rock wall, bounce in the jumpers and more. All of this is included with the $1 admission fee.

Shopping

The Taco Festival features more than 20 business and craft booths. The Vendor Village features gourmet salsas and sauces, boutique clothing, hand crafted jewelry, garden art, hats, sunglasses, souvenirs, home décor, cultural crafts, sponsor giveaways, festival discounts and much more.