Hollywood Elopements “Marrying judges”

Yuma, Arizona - Hollywood elopements. “Marrying judges.” Competing wedding chapels that never closed. On Friday, March 16th, Librarian Jim Patrick will present “Married in Yuma: The Wedding Chapel Era, 1928-1956” at 10:30 a.m. at the Foothills Library.

Learn more about one of the most colorful chapters of Yuma’s history - the “no waiting” era when Cupid worked overtime to marry thousands of couples each year! There is no charge to attend.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.