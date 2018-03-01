4th Annual Experience AWC

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, April 28th, AWC will host the 4th annual Experience AWC. This ‘experience’ is designed to welcome future students to the college.

“We all remember being a freshman and being nervous the first time we stepped on to a college campus. This event is intended to breakdown that fear; for both students and parents. We welcome parents to the event too. To learn more about the AWC campus and programs offered here,” said Christina Gonzalez, co-chair of Experience AWC. “We will offer orientation sessions in Spanish and English.”

Experience AWC is an exciting and informative program for students taking their first step into college. It is designed for all new students to provide them with the necessary information, resources and help in getting started with their new experience at Arizona Western College. The event takes place on Saturday, April 28th beginning at 8:30 am in the AS and AC Buildings on the Yuma Campus.

The half-day program will provide:

Opportunity for Placement Testing

Financial Aid information and help with FAFSA

Orientation to AWC degree and certificate programs

Academic advising

Assistance with registering for classes

Information on Student Housing and Campus Life

Parent Orientation

AWC Resource Fair

Campus tours

Register today at www.azwestern.edu/enrollment/orientation . For more information, please call (928) 344-7624 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .