Your Heart, Your Health

Yuma, Arizona - Sunset Community Health Center, in collaboration with the Foothills Library, will present “Your Heart, Your Health” on Tuesday, March 6th, 20th, and 27th at 10:00 a.m. Learn how to maintain a healthy heart through physical activity and healthy eating, and monitoring weight, blood pressure, and cholesterol.

Information will be presented in English and Spanish. There is no charge to attend.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.