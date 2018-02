Friends of Foothills Library Book Sale

Yuma, Arizona - The Friends of the Foothills Library will sell used books, DVD's and magazines from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, March 2nd, and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 3rd, at the Foothills Library, 13226 E. South Frontage Road.

Proceeds from the book sale will benefit library programs.



For more information, call the Friends Store, located in the Foothills Library, at (928) 314-2443.