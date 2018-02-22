Family Dollar Store armed robbery

Yuma, Arizona - This afternoon at approximately 5:03 p.m., Yuma Police Officers responded to the Family Dollar Store, 2298 West 8th Street, for a reported armed robbery.

The initial investigation revealed a male subject entered the store, displayed a weapon and demanded money. The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount.

The suspect has been identified as 24 year old Joel Lara. He was taken into custody after a foot pursuit by responding officers.

There are no reported injuries reference to this case.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.