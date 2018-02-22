City of Yuma Road Report

Yuma, Arizona - City of Yuma Road Report, February 22: A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits authorized by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets.

Lettuce Festival, North End Classic

Various closures will be in place in downtown Yuma Friday night through Sunday for special events.

Main Street will be closed to through traffic between 1st Street and Giss Parkway Friday afternoon through 6 p.m. Saturday for the Lettuce Festival. There will be no crossing Main on 2nd Street or 3rd Street.

Sections of 2nd Avenue, 1st Avenue, Madison Avenue, Main Street, 1st Street, 2nd Street and City Plaza will be closed Sunday for the North End Classic bicycle race. Please follow traffic control signs and devices.

30th Street, Araby Rd. and Ave. 7E

Crews will install a waterline near the area of 30th Street and Avenue 7E, requiring a road closure along a portion of 30th Street. The 30th Street closure will be in place March 1-4, from Avenue 7E to Araby Road. Signs will be posted to alert drivers to the closures ahead. Alternate routes include taking Avenue 7E or Araby Road to 32nd Street.

Arizona Avenue, 20th-22nd streets

Crews will be placing aerial cables and conducting a variety of related work at a location near Arizona Avenue, between 20th and 22nd streets. The project will require a road closure on 20th Street, between Arizona Avenue and Walnut Avenue. Work is anticipated to take place between Feb. 25 and April 25. Traffic may detour through either Arizona or Walnut avenues, and then take 19th Street instead of 20th Street.

U.S. 95, Avenue 6E

Century Link will place a future path at U.S. Highway 95 and Avenue 6E beginning as early as Jan. 25. The project will require a lane closure in the area, and is slated to finish by March 21. Through traffic will be allowed; however, drivers are asked to please proceed with caution near the work zone. Signs will be posted along the roadway to alert traffic of the reduced lanes and reduced speed limit.

I-8, Araby Road - ADOT

Drivers on Araby Road south of Interstate 8 will see occasional delays next week as Arizona Department of Transportation crews install a new radar detection system to regulate the traffic signals at Araby and 32nd Street. The radar detection system will replace an aging loop detection system in the pavement at the intersection.

The site is just south of the Araby Road interchange with I-8. Work on the project to replace signalized intersections with modern roundabouts is on hold until spring to accommodate commercial vehicles hauling winter produce.

Arizona Avenue, 16th-20th streets

Century Link will be accessing manholes on Arizona Avenue. Locations are just north of 16th Street and at 20th Street, as well as north east of 13th Street and 2nd Avenue. Lane restrictions will be in effect in work zones. Signs will be put into place to alert traffic of road work and lane restrictions. Work is to finish by mid-March.

I-8 west of 4th Ave. - Caltrans (updated)

Caltrans crews continue to work on the reconstruction of Interstate-8 in Imperial County, west of Yuma. Traffic is a single lane on westbound I-8 between Sidewinder Road and about a mile west of Ogilby Road. Both travel directions have been switched to the I-8 eastbound lanes. In addition, the westbound on- and off-ramps at Ogilby Road (exit 159) are closed to traffic. Signs have been placed to alert motorists to the ramp closures and to alternate routes.

The I-8 Corridor is a major pavement rehabilitation project consisting of five segments that will construct Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP) over 48 miles on Interstate 8 in Imperial County. The work will result in a long-lasting superior roadway, capable of withstanding the heaviest traffic loads. Construction began in 2016 on three of the five segments. Work will be completed by 2019.

4th Avenue gateway - ADOT

ADOT is making improvements to the state facility at 4th Avenue and 1st Street. Lane restrictions are in place. The $773,000 improvement project will last approximately seven months. ADOT will add a right-turn lane and a 10-foot-wide, colored-concrete shared-use path from 1st Avenue along the east side of 4th Avenue to the existing Yuma Canal bridge. The project also includes upgrading and refurnishing existing lighting, installing signage, landscaping and rehabilitating the Yuma Crossing concrete historic land marker.

City Street Maintenance

Asphalt maintenance operations will be in the following areas the week of Feb. 26 to March 2: