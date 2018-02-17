Aggravated Assault in the 1300 block of S. 4th Avenue

Yuma, Arizona - Yesterday at around 1:57 a.m., officers were dispatched to a call reference an aggravated assault that occurred in the 1300 block of S. 4th Avenue.

The investigation revealed the victim, a 21 year old female, was driving north bound in the 1300 block of S. 4th Avenue. A white Toyota Camry came up parallel to the victim’s vehicle and a passenger pointed a rifle at her. The victim turned off 4th Avenue and the suspect vehicle continued north bound. The suspect vehicle was located and stopped in the 600 block of S. 4th Avenue by officers. Four suspects were taken into custody without incident. Weapons, drugs and drug paraphernalia we located in the vehicle.

The arrested subjects are 26 year old Vincent Shepard, 27 year old Anthony Shepard, 19 year old Gabriel Tellez, and 21 year old Chance Solis. Charges include misconduct involving weapons-prohibited weapon, misconduct involving weapons –using or possessing a deadly weapon during the commission of a felon, misconduct involving weapons-prohibited possessor, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and open container.

There were no injuries reported by the victim.