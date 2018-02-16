43rd Annual Teddy Bear Picnic

Yuma, Arizona - Grab your Teddy Bear and join Booker Bear for the Yuma County Library’s 43rd Annual Teddy Bear Picnic! The picnic will be held Saturday, March 3rd, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on the north lawn (weather permitting) at the Main Library. Enjoy activities, crafts, storytime, and a Bear Parade! Light refreshments will be served.

There is no charge to attend.



In the event of inclement weather, the picnic will be moved indoors to Meeting Rooms A-B-C in the Main Library.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call the Youth Services Department (928) 373-6468.