AWC Transfer Week starts March 5

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College will be hosting 2018 Transfer Week from March 5- 8. During this week, students will have a chance to explore a variety of different transfer opportunities. Each day one of the Arizona universities will be featured and the week’s activities will culminate with an annual Transfer Fair.

Monday, March 5, NAU-to-YOU Transfer Tour "From Matador to Lumberjack," 10:00am-2:00pm, 3C Breezeway and East Boardroom (3C Building)



This event provides students with opportunities to become a Lumberjack in Fall 2018! The event consists of students submitting their application for admission and informative sessions for a smooth transfer. It also provides students with the opportunity to speak with representatives from different degree programs at the NAU College Fair.



Tuesday, March 6, Arizona State University Day "From Matador to Sun Devil," 9:00am-1:00pm, Agriculture Science Building (AS)



Transferring students learn what it takes to become a Sun Devil! Arizona State University will showcase their degree programs and respond to specific student inquires through the availability of program representatives. Colleges representing different programs will be at the College Fair to provide information about admission requirements, admission applications, and the transfer process.



Wednesday, March 7, University of Arizona Instant Decision Day at AWC "From Matador to Wildcat," 8:00am-4:00pm, Agriculture Science Building (AS)



This event provides students with opportunities to become a Wildcat in Fall 2018! The event consists of students submitting their application for admission, personal advising, and financial guidance. It also provides them with the opportunity to speak with representatives from different degree programs (colleges). Application and FAFSA workshops will be held throughout the event as well.



Students are encouraged to visit go.arizona.edu/uaday-awc to RSVP for this event.