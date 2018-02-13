Consumer Electronics Show Review

Yuma, Arizona - If you missed the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last month, here’s your chance to catch up on what’s new! On Tuesday, February 27th, writer and International CES attendee Linda Scott will discuss the latest technology trends at 4:00 p.m. at the Foothills Library. Get the scoop on the latest gadgets, appliances, wearable technology, and more.

There is no charge to attend.



Please note, this is a review of the show; no electronics will be available for purchase.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.