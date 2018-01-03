Adult Winter Reading Program “Feed Your Brain - Read!”

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, January 16th, the Yuma County Library District will launch the 3rd Annual Adult Winter Reading Program “Feed Your Brain - Read!” Visit any Yuma County Library to sign up and pick up your Winter Reading Log. Complete the log by reading books and attending a “book tasting” for chances to win prizes, including an Edible Arrangements fruit basket!

Submit your completed log by Wednesday, February 28th, for prizes. There is no charge to participate.



For more information, call (928) 782-1871 or visit yumalibrary.org