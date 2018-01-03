The Wedding Chapel Era, 1928-1956

Yuma, Arizona - Hollywood elopements. “Marrying judges.” Competing wedding chapels that never closed. On Tuesday, January 16th, Librarian Jim Patrick will present “Married in Yuma: The Wedding Chapel Era, 1928-1956” at 10:30 a.m. at the Main Library. Learn more about one of the most colorful chapters of Yuma’s history - the “no waiting” era when Cupid worked overtime to marry thousands of couples each year!

There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.