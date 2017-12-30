Party Time Market Armed Robbery

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at approximately 11:00am, Yuma Police Department Officers responded to Party Time Market, 595 West 1st Street, in reference to an Armed Robbery.

The Investigation revealed an unknown male wearing a gray hoodie, black sweat pants and a bandanna covering his face entered the business and demanded money while displaying a handgun. The clerk gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect fled the area on foot. The clerk did not receive any injuries.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime to remain anonymous.