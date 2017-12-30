Vehicle Burglaries

Yuma, Arizona - Between Monday, December 18, 2017 at approximately 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 24, 2017 at approximately 11:55 a.m. unknown subject(s) accessed several vehicles belonging to several residents in the Sierra Montana and Araby Crossing Subdivisions.

Various items were taken from some of the vehicles. Items taken were electronics, purses, medication and some gifts. Some vehicles were rifled through but nothing was taken. Some of the vehicles may have been left unsecured. It is also appears that an unknown device is being used to bypass the vehicle alarm systems and make entry.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about these cases to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

With the recent events involving vehicle burglaries, the Yuma Police Department would like to remind the community about some basic safety precautions for your vehicles.

Never leave the keys in your vehicle:

With colder weather upon us, we tend to go out and start our cars so they are nice and warm when we get in. If you have a remote start that is a good idea, but if you don’t, some tend to start their vehicle and run back inside. Unless you utilize that spare car key and lock your doors, please do not walk away from your running unlocked vehicle. Multiple vehicles have been stolen within the last week with the keys left in the ignition.

Always lock your vehicle and keep valuables out of plain sight:

If you leave items in your front or back seats that appeal to a bad guy, they will not think twice about entering your vehicle and taking what they want. If left unlocked, you are making it easy for someone to take your things. If it’s something of value they will break your window, grab the items and leave.

Always try to park in an area with good lighting:

Whether it’s in front of your residence or when you’re out shopping, always park in a well-lit area at night. If your street light is out, call and have it fixed. When out shopping, stay away from the darker edges of the parking lot.

Don’t make it easy for the thief to take your vehicle or belongings.