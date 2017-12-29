Rock Hounding

Yuma, Arizona - In January 2018, veteran rock-hounder Jack Vandelaar will present “Rock Hounding in Yuma County” at Yuma County Libraries. Learn where to look for rocks and gems, tips on how to identify them, and how to stay safe while rock hounding in the desert. Aerial views of rock hounding sites taken by a drone will also be shown. There is no charge to attend.

Jack Vandelaar has been involved in rock hounding and lapidary for over 50 years. He and his wife Marilyn lived in Anchorage, Alaska for over 30 years while Jack worked in the Engineering Department for the Fort Richardson Army Base. Jack’s job took him to many places in Alaska where he had the opportunity to rock hound and gold prospect.



The Vandelaars retired in Yuma, Arizona, at the Country Roads RV Park. Jack started the lapidary and the Country Roads Rock Club in 1992. Jack continues to help rock hounds find their way, and also helps them make art jewelry projects.



Saturday, January 13th ● 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Main Library

2951 S 21st Drive Yuma, AZ

(928) 782-1871



Saturday, January 27th ● 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Wellton Library

28790 San Jose Avenue Wellton, AZ

(928) 785-9575



Tuesday, January 30th ● 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Foothills Library

13226 E South Frontage Road Yuma, AZ

(928) 342-1640