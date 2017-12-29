New Year's Eve Reminder

Yuma, Arizona - Every New Year’s Eve the Yuma Police Department responds to numerous reports of “shots fired” within the city limits. Some people discharge a firearm into the air to bring in the New Year. The Yuma Police Department would like to remind the community this is a felony offense and encourage anyone that witnesses this type of criminal activity to call the police department immediately.

Shannon's law is named after Shannon Smith, a fourteen-year-old Phoenix girl killed by a stray bullet in June 1999. Shannon's law refers to specific changes in Arizona statutes, enacted in 2000, making it a felony offense to discharge firearms randomly into the air.

Per Arizona Revised Statute 13-2904.6 Disorderly conduct: A person commits disorderly conduct if, with intent to disturb the peace or quiet of a neighborhood, family or person, or with knowledge of doing so, such person: Recklessly handles displays or discharges a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument. This violation is a class 6 felony.

This is an illegal and unsafe practice that could lead to tragic consequences. Officers will respond, investigate and arrest anyone that is involved in this type of activity.

We want our community to enjoy New Year’s Eve with family and friends; we just ask to please do it safely.