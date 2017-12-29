City of Yuma invites all to "Art in the Park"

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Art Center will host a free, all-ages outdoor fine arts festival from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2018.

The event will be held at Gateway Park, located off of 1st Street and Gila Street, where attendees may view a wide variety of art displays and will have the opportunity to mingle with local and regional artists. This fine arts event is sponsored by the Cocopah Indian Tribe.

There will be fun activities for children, like jumping houses, face painting, and hands-on artistic activities.

Additionally, mimosas and cocktails will be available for adults who are at least 21 years of age.

Art in the Park is inspired by Georges Seurat's "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte," shown below.

In similar fashion, residents and visitors of all ages are invited to a fun afternoon outdoors to meet local and regional artists alongside the banks of the Colorado River.

Gateway Park is located at the end of Madison Avenue in Historic Downtown Yuma, set near the "river beach" by the Ocean to Ocean Bridge.

For more information, please contact the Yuma Art Center at (928) 373-5202.