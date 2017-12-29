Service Animals: How to Interact, Identify, and Accommodate

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, January 13th, the Foothills Library, in collaboration with the Guide Dog Puppy Raisers of Yuma, presents “Service Animals: How to Interact, Identify, and Accommodate” at 2:00 p.m. Guide Dog Puppy Raisers of Yuma is a group of dedicated individuals and families who are committed to the proper raising, training, and socializing of future guide dogs. In this information session, they will discuss their mission, describe what service animals do, how the dogs are trained, and how to accommodate service dogs in public settings.

There is no charge to attend.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.