Agatha Christie Month

Yuma, Arizona - The Foothills Library Book Club will meet Saturday, January 13th, at 10:00 a.m. This month, participants are invited to read any book by Agatha Christie for an author study. All are welcome to attend.

Future book club titles include:



Saturday, February 10th @ 10:00 a.m.

Mythical River: Chasing the Mirage of Water in the American Southwest by Melissa Sevigny (One Book Yuma)



Saturday, March 10th @ 10:00 a.m.

The Lemoncholy Life of Annie Aster by Scott Wilbanks



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.