Chinese Language and Culture

Yuma, Arizona - Kweiman Yang, Professor of Mathematics at Arizona Western College, will visit the Foothills Library in January 2018 to present “Chinese Language and Culture.” Her sessions are designed to offer the basics needed to study the Chinese language, and to introduce various aspects of Chinese culture. There is no charge to attend.

Friday, January 12th @ 3:00 p.m.

Chinese Language & Culture: an Overview

Learn more about Chinese festivals, music, arts, and food.



Friday, January 26th @ 3:00 p.m.

Chinese Language & Culture: the Basics of Learning the Language

Learn how to develop skills in listening, speaking, reading, and writing to learn Chinese.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.