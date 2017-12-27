Christmas Holiday DUI Enforcement detail results

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma Police Department conducted an Impaired Driving Enforcement detail From Friday, Dec. 22nd through Monday, Dec. 25th, 2017. This detail was conducted with assistance from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The focus of the detail was to apprehend impaired drivers and discourage others from driving while impaired.
During this detail there were 12 extra officers working. They conducted 75 traffic stops, the results of which are as follows:
- 5 total DUI Arrests, 4 for Misdemeanor DUI and 1 Felony DUI.
- 2 of the 5 arrests were for DUI - drugs.
- 7 - Sober designated drivers contacted.
- 14 - Speeding citations issued, 2 of which were for Criminal Speed.
- 37 - Violations cited for other than speeding.
- 7 – Other arrests.
- 8 - Impounded vehicles.