Andrew Zollman will present “Intro to WordPress”

Yuma, Arizona - Learn tips for building a website in WordPress! On Friday, January 12th, Business Librarian Andrew Zollman will present “Intro to WordPress” at 2:30 p.m. at the Foothills Library. Participants will create a basic webpage during the workshop. Space is limited to 12 people.

There is no charge to attend.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.