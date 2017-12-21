Attempted Homicide the 500 block Magnolia Avenue

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at approximately 6:50 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 500 block Magnolia Avenue in reference to a possible shooting victim.

Police arrived and located a 24 year old male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.