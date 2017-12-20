City of Yuma invites all to New Year's Eve family fun night at Civic Center

Yuma, Arizona - The City invites all residents to ring in the New Year in a child-friendly celebration at the New Year's Eve Family Fun Night, to be held 3 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, at the Yuma Civic Center (1440 W. Desert Hills Drive).

The event aims to provide a fun, safe environment for residents and friends of all ages to bid adieu to 2017. Attendees are encouraged, but not required, to dress as their character of choice for the celebration in honor of this year's theme: superheroes!

Admission is $1 per person, with no cost for little ones under three years old. All minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian throughout the duration of the New Year's Eve Family Fun Night.

Features this year include:

Free face painting

Bounce houses

Photo booths

Music

Dancing

Games

Arts and crafts

Food and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase

Thanks to generous sponsorships from Arizona Public Service (APS) and the Caballeros de Yuma, the event will have free jumping houses for kids and 100 door prizes.

"Without the support from our local businesses, we wouldn't be able to host these community events that create a safe, family-friendly environment that allows us to strive for our mission at Parks and Recreation," said Marketing Specialist Carrie Ring. "We aim to enrich the lives through quality programs, experiences and facilities that preserve the past, provide for the present, plan for the future and promote the spirit of fun," Ring added, elaborating on the Parks and Recreation Department's goal.

The City thanks the following additional sponsors who made this family-friendly event possible: Johnny Yuma's Bicycles, A & R Jumpers LLC, Vintage Selfie Photo Booth, WestAir, Funny Faces, YumaMom.com, El Dorado Broadcasters, ClassicYuma.com, Monster Media, Blackhawk Broadcasting.

For more information, please contact the Yuma Civic Center at 928-373-5040.