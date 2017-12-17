Maverick Bar aggravated assault results in murder

Yuma, Arizona - Early this morning, at 12:39 a.m., officers responded to 1460 S. 4th Avenue, the Maverick Bar, reference an aggravated assault.

Upon arrival officers located a 37 year old male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased. The suspect, 38 year old Carlos Moreno Leal Jr., was located in the 1300 block of S. 5th Avenue and taken into custody. Leal Jr. was booked into Yuma County Detention Center for multiple felony charges to include 1st degree murder.

The victim has been identified as 37 year old Joseph Benjamin Roosevelt. The location of the shooting was inside the business. The victim and suspect were known to each other.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.