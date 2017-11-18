City of Yuma Road Report

Yuma, Arizona - City of Yuma Road Report, November 17

A weekly list of City projects or encroachment permits authorized by the City of Yuma affecting busy streets:

Arizona Avenue, 22nd Street

I-8 and Araby Road - ADOT

28th Street, near 4th Avenue

13th St. near 2nd Ave.

​40th Street, avenues 4E-5E

​Arizona Ave., 20th St.

3rd Avenue, 9th Street

3rd Street, 23rd Ave. - 18th Dr.

1st Ave. near 3rd Street

32nd St., Avenue 7E - 31st Place

I-8 west of 4th Avenue - Caltrans (updated)

4th Avenue gateway - ADOT

City street maintenance

From Nov. 16 through Nov. 24, crews will be working on Arizona Avenue near the area of 20th and 22nd streets, during which time 22nd will be right-turn-only for northbound Arizona Avenue motorists with a detour to Factor Avenue. Arizona Avenue will be closed to through-traffic southbound motorists at 20th Street, while business access to locations south of 20th Street will be maintained. Please use detours in place.

I-8, Araby Road - ADOT

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) are improving the Interstate 8 and Araby Road (SR 195) traffic interchange with two-lane modern roundabouts and associated ramps. This project also includes construction of storm drains, a retention basin, concrete barriers and retaining walls and installing lighting and landscaping.

Through November, work is occurring on the north side of I-8. Per ADOT, crews will be working during daylight hours during the week, however an extended work schedule may be necessary as the project progresses. On- and off-ramps at I-8 and Araby Road could be closed as needed, and some turning movements could be restricted while work is underway. ADOT will maintain one lane of travel in each direction on Araby Road. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider using alternate routes like Avenue 3E and Avenue 8 and 1/2 E.

Farm equipment operators will have a one-hour window each morning to move through the Araby Road work zone at I-8. ADOT has designated 10-11 a.m. as a travel window for farm equipment operators to move through the area where ADOT crews are building new roundabouts at the Araby traffic interchange. Traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction until the first of November.

28th Street, near 4th Avenue

Crews will need access to a manhole off of 4th Avenue, at a location between 28th and 29th streets, which will lead to a partial road closure on 28th Street while the project is underway. The project will also require some overhead utility work in the area. The project is slated to take place between Nov. 9 and Jan. 9. Signs will be posted in the area to alert traffic to the work zone and the lane closure.

13th Street, near 2nd Avenue

A project to tap into existing sewers, water lines and storm drains will lead to the closure of 13th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue to begin as early as Oct. 27 and to end by Jan. 31. Signs will be posted while the work is underway to alert drivers of the road closure and of detours in the area, such as going through 2nd Avenue to 12th Street or using 1st Avenue.

40th Street, Avenues 4E - 5E

There will be a road closure on County 14th Street (40th Street) between Avenue 4E and Avenue 5E for a total of no more than 90 days as set up gas service for a new facility. The project is anticipated to begin as early as Oct. 27 and is to be completed by Jan. 31. When crews are in the work zone, signs will be posted to alert drivers of the closure along 40th Street as they approach the area. Signs will also be set up in the area to show drivers through to detours.

3rd Avenue, 9th Street

Crews will be replacing a gas main line located near 3rd Avenue and 9th Street. The work is anticipated to end by Dec. 28. While work is underway to replace the gas line, 9th Street will be closed between Orange Avenue and 2nd Avenue. No right turns will be allowed for drivers on Orange Avenue in either direction. Additionally, 3rd Avenue will be closed between 8th and 9th streets. Signs will be posted to alert drivers to the work zone. Northbound and southbound traffic can detour using 4th or 2nd avenues, and westbound and eastbound traffic can detour through 8th or 10th streets.

3rd Street, 13th Ave.

Thirteen Ave. will be closed between 3rd and 2nd streets for a groundbed replacement. Traffic on 3rd Street will not be able to turn onto 13th Avenue while the project is underway, and instead will be asked to detour through 14th or 15th streets. The road is anticipated to reopen by the end of Jan. 2018.

1st Avenue, near 3rd Street

A portion of 1st Avenue near its intersection with Giss Parkway will be closed as part of a 60-day project that requires access to a manhole in the area. While the project is underway, no parking will be permitted along 1st Avenue near its intersection with Giss Parkway. 1st Avenue will be completely closed in that same vicinity. Signs will be posted to alert traffic to the hard closure. Additionally, the cross streets at 1st Avenue and Giss Parkway will be closed.

32nd Street, Avenue 7E - 31st Place

Crews will be placing fiber and a future path at a location on 32nd Street, between Avenue 7E and 31st Place. The project will require shoulder work along 32nd Street while crews are in the area near the bore pit that is necessary as part of the project. Traffic signs will be posted to alert drivers to the road work in the zone. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction. The project is to be completed by mid-November.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is wrapping up the project to improve and widen Avenue 3E and Highway 95. The work, which started in November 2016, is scheduled to be completed this fall.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is wrapping up the project to improve and widen Avenue 3E and Highway 95. The work, which started in November 2016, is scheduled to be completed this fall.

I-8 west of 4th Ave. - Caltrans (updated)

Caltrans crews continue to work on the reconstruction of Interstate-8 in Imperial County, west of Yuma. Recently, crews reduced traffic to a single lane on westbound I-8 between Sidewinder Road and about a mile west of Ogilby Road. Both travel directions have been switched to the I-8 eastbound lanes divided by k-rail. In addition, the westbound on- and off-ramps at Ogilby Road (exit 159) are closed to traffic. Signs have been placed to alert motorists to the ramp closures and to alternate routes.

The I-8 Corridor is a major pavement rehabilitation project consisting of five segments that will construct Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP) over 48 miles on Interstate 8 in Imperial County. The work will result in a long-lasting superior roadway, capable of withstanding the heaviest traffic loads. Construction began in 2016 on three of the five segments. Work will be completed by 2019.

4th Avenue gateway - ADOT

ADOT is making improvements to the state facility at 4th Avenue and 1st Street. Lane restrictions are in place. The $773,000 improvement project will last approximately seven months. ADOT will add a right-turn lane and a 10-ft. wide, colored-concrete shared-use path from 1st Avenue along the east side of 4th Avenue to the existing Yuma Canal Bridge. The project also includes upgrading and refurnishing existing lighting, installing signage, landscaping and rehabilitating the Yuma Crossing concrete historic land marker.

City Street Maintenance

Asphalt maintenance crews will conduct operations in the following area as needed during the week of Nov. 27 - Dec.1: