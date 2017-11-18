Yuma Project Drive Safe

Yuma, Arizona - This week’s edition of the Yuma Police Department’s on-going traffic safety program, Project Drive Safe! will be at the following location:

Dates: November 20th to November 26th Targeted Roadway 4th Avenue Secondary Roadway: Undisclosed Targeted Violations: Speeding, Cell Phone Violations, Turning, and Red light Violations

Project Drive Safe! 2017 YTD Citation Statistics

As of Date Drive Safe YTD Cited Violations 11/12/2017 667

Safe Driving Tip: Stay in Your Lane

If you cut a person off you can cause an accident, or a backup in traffic. If you find it difficult, consider getting a car with a hood ornament and using it as a guide to make sure you stay in your lane more often. Always remember to Drive Safe!