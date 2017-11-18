Yuma Project Drive Safe

Yuma, Arizona - This week’s edition of the Yuma Police Department’s on-going traffic safety program, Project Drive Safe! will be at the following location:
|Dates:
|November 20th to November 26th
|Targeted Roadway
|4th Avenue
|Secondary Roadway:
|Undisclosed
|Targeted Violations:
|Speeding, Cell Phone Violations, Turning, and Red light Violations
Project Drive Safe! 2017 YTD Citation Statistics
|As of Date
|Drive Safe YTD Cited Violations
|11/12/2017
|667
Safe Driving Tip: Stay in Your Lane
If you cut a person off you can cause an accident, or a backup in traffic. If you find it difficult, consider getting a car with a hood ornament and using it as a guide to make sure you stay in your lane more often. Always remember to Drive Safe!