Vehicle VS Pedestrian update

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, November 03, 2017 at about 6:00 p.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision at 6th Avenue and 1st Street.

The initial investigation revealed a passenger car was traveling east bound on 1st Street and collided with an adult male, who was crossing 1st Street, heading north bound at 6th Avenue.

The male was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and is currently in serious condition. The driver of the vehicle had no reported injuries.

UPDATED: The pedestrian has been identified as 22 year old Alexander Bodine. Alexander Bodine succumbed to his injuries on November 15th. Next of Kin has been notified.