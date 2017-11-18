Thanksgiving prompts shift in Thursday recycling pickups

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma City Hall will be closed Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24 during Thanksgiving week.

Residential curbside recycling pickups will alter for some residents that week.

Curbside pickup for garbage (green containers) will take place as normal Monday and Tuesday. Residents who have their recycling (blue containers) picked up normally on Thursdays will have pickup on Wednesday, November 22. Those whose pickup day for recycling is Friday will have no change in service that week.

A list of all holiday-related schedule changes in curbside pickup can be found on the Garbage and Recycling Collection section of the City’s website, as are color-coded calendars illustrating changes in pickup dates and City Hall closure dates.

Residents can still read official city documents, register for a Parks and Recreation program and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting https://www.yumaaz.gov.