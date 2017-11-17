Fire in the 1400 block of West 8th Street

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, just after 10:00 pm, a house was reported to be on fire in the 1400 block of West 8th Street. First arriving Yuma Fire Department personnel found heavy smoke and flames coming from a vacant house at 1403 West 8th Street. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it could spread to other nearby structures. During firefighting operations a section of 8th Street was closed to traffic, but it has since reopened.

Yuma Fire Department investigators were called to the scene and are working to determine the cause of last night’s fire. It is not known at this time if this fire is connected to any of those that occurred in the north end of Yuma the previous night. Anyone with information about any of these fires is asked to contact Fire Investigator Bill Jones at (928) 373-4850.

You can help your police and fire departments, and help protect your homes and families, when you report suspicious circumstances and persons. Be aware of people hanging around vacant buildings (or acting like they are trying to hide from view) in neighborhoods, business areas or parks after hours (especially late at night). Reporting this type of suspicious activity to the police immediately (9-1-1) can prevent crimes and even save lives.