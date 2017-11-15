14th annual North End Feast to be held at MLK Center

Yuma, Arizona - Those looking for a Thanksgiving meal and good company are invited to the 14th annual North End Feast, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, November 23 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Center, 300 S. 13th Ave. (3rd Street and 13th Avenue).

There is no charge for a Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings.

Turkey, ham, various side dishes and desserts will be served by volunteers from community groups, private businesses and faith-based organizations.

There are no restrictions on who may attend; however, children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Again this year, deliveries will be made available to homebound elderly, disabled or confined individuals only; please call (928) 373-5187 by 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 21 to make a request. No carry-outs will be available from the feast.

Volunteers to help the event are welcome. Call 928-783-9347 to arrange participation or to learn more about the event.

The North End Feast grew out of revitalization efforts in the Carver Park neighborhood. Now, many organizations made up of students and adult volunteers come together to support the event.

The City of Yuma, through the Neighborhood Services Division of its Department of Community Development, co-sponsors the North End Feast along with the Thanksgiving Dinner Committee and the following organizations: Yuma Crossing Rotary, Carver School, Church for the City, Arizona at Work-Yuma County (formerly YPIC), Agua Viva Church and the Young Marines.