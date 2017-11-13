Attack on Pearl Harbor and Tragedy on Bataan and Corregidor

Yuma, Arizona - On Thursday, December 7th, Chuck Wullenjohn, Public Affairs Officer for the Yuma Proving Ground, will present “Attack on Pearl Harbor and Tragedy on Bataan and Corregidor” at Yuma County Libraries. Learn more about the surprise military strike that led to the United States' entry into World War II. The presentation also chronicles the 75th anniversary of World War II battles in the Philippines that ended with the infamous "Bataan Death March" and the largest surrender of American troops in the history of the U.S. The story of what happened is dramatic, heroic and sobering.

There is no charge to attend.



Thursday, December 7th @ 10:30 a.m.

Foothills Library, 13226 E South Frontage Road

(928) 342-1640



Thursday, December 7th @ 3:00 p.m.

Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive

(928) 782-1871



Chuck Wullenjohn has served as Public Affairs Officer at US Army Yuma Proving Ground since November 1989. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in social science from Humboldt State University in 1974, with specialties in history, political science and English. He completed graduate work at Hayward State and San Jose State Universities. He is an avid writer and photographer who has had numerous articles and photographs published both nationally and internationally.



For more information, call (928) 782-1871.