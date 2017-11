Rosa Parks: the Day After

Yuma, Arizona - In observance of Rosa Parks Day, the Main Library will host “Rosa Parks: the Day After” on Saturday, December 2nd, at 1:00 p.m. Learn more about the life and legacy of this Civil Rights icon, and enjoy a presentation by the Yuma Young Marines Honor Guard. Light refreshments will be served.

There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.