AWC Theater to perform “Picasso at the Lapin Agile”

Yuma, Arizona - The public is invited to attend AWC Theater’s performance of “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” a play written by Steve Martin.

The show will be held at the AWC Theatre on the Yuma Main Campus, 2020 S. Ave. 8E, and will run from Thursday, Oct. 19 to Saturday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m. as well as on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 2:30 p.m.

The play is set in Paris in 1904 at the Lapin Agile, a beloved watering hole to struggling artists and would-be geniuses, which welcomes two soon-to-be legends for one extraordinary night. Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein, whose egos are as big as their intellects, spar with the regulars and each other about art, science, inspiration, love, and the promise of the 20th century. Throw into this mix a mysterious visitor with a penchant for blue suede shoes, and you’re in for a brilliant and witty evening in the theatre. A very clever and crowd-pleasing PG-13 comedy hit.

Admission is $5 or free with an AWC ID.