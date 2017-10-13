Sisters, spouse sweep 2017 arts awards at Tribute of the Muses

Yuma, Arizona - What was billed as the biggest night of the year in the local arts community turned into something of a family affair, as two sisters and a spouse swept the Tribute of the Muses and Helios awards, held Friday at the Historic Yuma Theatre and Yuma Art Center.

Lia Littlewood and husband Isaac Russell won the Tribute of the Muses Award, while Stephanie Littlewood took home the Helios Award for the arts community’s top newcomer.

Lia Littlewood won the very first Helios Award in 2010.

The Tribute of the Muses award is given to an individual or couple who has shown exemplary devotion and excellence in the arts. Lia Littlewood and Isaac Russell both have been involved in both visual and performing arts in Yuma for over a decade. Most recently they, along with friends and family, opened the Littlewood Fine Arts & Community Co-Op and launched their nonprofit, Love Tree Farm.

Littlewood’s murals can be seen throughout Yuma, and she currently serves on the Public Art Committee. Russell formerly served as the Chairperson of the City of Yuma’s Parks, Arts and Recreation Commission and currently represents Yuma in the statewide Arizona Creative Communities Institute.

The Helios was awarded to Stefanie Littlewood. Stefanie Littlewood is a painter, musician, and instructor. Alongside friends and family, she recently played an integral role in opening the Littlewood Fine Arts and Community Co-Op. Having recently moved back to Yuma after serving in the United States Air Force, she is passionate about providing arts opportunities for veterans and active duty servicemen and women. She can also be found donating art for various community fundraisers and teaching art classes to all ages at the Co-Op.

Lia and Stefanie are twin sisters who were born and raised in Yuma.

Muse winners represent the visual arts, music, dance, theater, arts education, arts advocacy, or arts philanthropy. For more information please call the Yuma Art Center at 373-5202.