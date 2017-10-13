Yuma Project Drive Safe 10-16 to 10-22-17

Yuma, Arizona - This week’s edition of the Yuma Police Department’s on-going traffic safety program, Project Drive Safe! will be at the following location:

Dates: October 16th to October 22nd Targeted Roadway 1st Avenue Secondary Roadway: Undisclosed Targeted Violations: Speeding, Cell Phone Violations, Turning, and Red light Violations

Project Drive Safe! 2017 YTD Citation Statistics

As of Date Drive Safe YTD Cited Violations 10/9/2017 619

Safe Driving Tip: Now that the weather is cooling down a bit, please remember motorcycles share the roads also. Ensure to utilize your mirrors when changing lanes and be aware of other vehicles on the road. Be a courteous driver, we all have a destination to get to. And always remember to Drive Safe!

On The Web: Roadway construction information, to include traffic restrictions, occurring within the City of Yuma, can be found on the City's website at http://www.yumaaz.gov/. Look for the City News.