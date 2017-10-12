Missing Thermal Imaging Camera

Yuma, Arizona - On September 12, Yuma Fire Department personnel were on a residential fire response in the George Bell Avenue area. In the course of working on that fire scene a Thermal Imaging Camera (TIC) became separated from a firefighter’s gear. A search of the area was not able to locate the camera and no one has turned it in to authorities. A report has been made with the Yuma Police Department.

The Camera is a Bullard T3MAX. Thermal cameras are used to scan areas like walls and ceilings to determine if there is fire or significant heat behind those surfaces. It is a relatively small handheld device. The unit uses a special battery pack. It did not have the charger with it and may have been discarded when it stopped working.

If it is located, please return to any Yuma Fire Department station or call Fire Administration at (928) 373-4850. No questions asked….and there just might be a Fire Engine ride in it for you!